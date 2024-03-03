Critical Survey: Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) versus BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC)

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) and BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Invitae and BioNexus Gene Lab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Invitae alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitae -299.14% -6,100.71% -19.68% BioNexus Gene Lab -29.92% -42.85% -34.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invitae and BioNexus Gene Lab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitae $481.58 million 0.01 -$3.11 billion ($5.38) 0.00 BioNexus Gene Lab $10.34 million 1.22 -$360,000.00 ($0.02) -35.75

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioNexus Gene Lab has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invitae. BioNexus Gene Lab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invitae, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

61.3% of Invitae shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Invitae shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Invitae and BioNexus Gene Lab, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitae 3 0 0 0 1.00 BioNexus Gene Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invitae currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,801.96%. Given Invitae’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Invitae is more favorable than BioNexus Gene Lab.

Summary

Invitae beats BioNexus Gene Lab on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invitae

(Get Free Report)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services. It serves patients, healthcare providers, biopharma companies, and other partners. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

(Get Free Report)

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments. The company, through its subsidiary, BioNexus Gene Lab Sdn. Bhd, is also involved in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.