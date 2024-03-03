CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.590-2.690 EPS.

CubeSmart Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 112.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut CubeSmart from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CubeSmart by 781.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 59.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 41.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

