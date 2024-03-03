CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.590-2.690 EPS.
CubeSmart Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of CUBE stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93.
CubeSmart Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 112.71%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUBE
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CubeSmart by 781.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 59.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 41.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CubeSmart
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.