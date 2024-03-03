Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CYCC stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Further Reading

