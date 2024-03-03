Cytokinetics’ (CYTK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $94.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.33) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group cut Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.07. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.70. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,569,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

