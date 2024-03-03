Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Shares Up 3.2%

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $205.00 and last traded at $205.00. 1,234 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 373% from the average session volume of 261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.57.
Dassault Aviation société anonyme Stock Up 3.2 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.52.
Dassault Aviation société anonyme Company Profile
Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.
