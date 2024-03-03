Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DE opened at $367.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $384.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.16. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

