Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.85. 1,967,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,488. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.16. The firm has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.58.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

