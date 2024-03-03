Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,532,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 177,242 shares during the quarter. Delek Logistics Partners comprises 0.5% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $64,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DKL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6,040.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Shares of DKL stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 27,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,510. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $58.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Delek Logistics Partners Cuts Dividend

About Delek Logistics Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.52%.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

