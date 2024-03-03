Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Delek US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.50 and a beta of 1.31. Delek US has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 445.45%.

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,580 shares of company stock valued at $151,945. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,762,000 after buying an additional 288,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,284,000 after buying an additional 320,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Delek US by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after buying an additional 376,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Delek US by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,139,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,790,000 after buying an additional 59,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 510.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,675,000 after buying an additional 3,132,971 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

