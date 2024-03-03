Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.050-1.250 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 7.250-7.750 EPS.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 31.6 %

DELL stock opened at $124.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $131.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average of $73.52.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

