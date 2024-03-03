Denali Therapeutics’ (DNLI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.24) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 17,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $339,694.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,276,181 shares in the company, valued at $44,226,196.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $193,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,237.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 17,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $339,694.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,276,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,226,196.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,270 shares of company stock worth $1,200,944. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

