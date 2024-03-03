Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Purchased by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned 0.06% of Denison Mines worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,666,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,301 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the third quarter valued at about $2,774,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the third quarter worth about $1,117,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 49.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,919,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 1,294,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Denison Mines Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 21,335,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,533,264. Denison Mines Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,069.10% and a return on equity of 18.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

