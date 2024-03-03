Dero (DERO) Price Up 108% Over Last 7 Days

Dero (DERO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, Dero has traded 108% higher against the dollar. Dero has a market cap of $73.20 million and $77,162.50 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $5.11 or 0.00008188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,400.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.69 or 0.00768002 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00147083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00053709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.84 or 0.00236693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.39 or 0.00183148 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00049074 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

