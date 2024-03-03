Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,853 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Destination XL Group worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 245.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $3.97 on Friday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $238.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Craig Hallum cut Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Destination XL Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,060.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.