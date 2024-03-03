Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $3.08

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 3.08 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

Diamondback Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 29.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Diamondback Energy has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $21.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Shares of FANG opened at $185.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.18. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $185.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,391,567,000 after buying an additional 176,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,653,000 after buying an additional 112,297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,227,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $965,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $528,736,000 after purchasing an additional 179,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

