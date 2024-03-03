Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Increased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 753.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

DLR stock traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $150.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.29 and a 200 day moving average of $131.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.93.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

