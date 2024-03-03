DIMO (DIMO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $41.91 Million

DIMO (DIMO) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, DIMO has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. DIMO has a total market cap of $41.91 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIMO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000799 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DIMO

DIMO launched on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 205,478,535.0880797 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.49836141 USD and is up 3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,811,382.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

