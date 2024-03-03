Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $120.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.78.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

