Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,253 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Discover Financial Services worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Prudential PLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $120.81 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

