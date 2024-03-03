Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.250-3.540 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.620-2.870 EPS.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $3.04 on Friday, reaching $44.79. 13,834,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,211,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dominion Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.