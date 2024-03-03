Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Trading Up 3.7%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $7.03. Approximately 11,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 23,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

