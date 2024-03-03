Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Trading Up 3.7%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $7.03. Approximately 11,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 23,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48.
Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%.
Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
