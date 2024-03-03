Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS) vs. RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Head-To-Head Survey

Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Earlyworks and RumbleON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Earlyworks alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earlyworks N/A N/A N/A RumbleON -23.30% -11.55% -2.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Earlyworks and RumbleON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earlyworks $340,000.00 6.29 -$2.81 million N/A N/A RumbleON $1.79 billion 0.07 -$261.51 million ($20.66) -0.38

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earlyworks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RumbleON.

66.1% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of RumbleON shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Earlyworks and RumbleON, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earlyworks 0 0 0 0 N/A RumbleON 0 0 3 0 3.00

RumbleON has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.54%. Given RumbleON’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Earlyworks.

About Earlyworks

(Get Free Report)

Earlyworks Co., Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens. It also provides software and system development services; consulting and solution services; blockchain system solution planning; and proposal, design, and development planning services. The company serves the information technology, shipping, real estate, entertainment, cosmetics, and chemical products sectors. Earlyworks Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About RumbleON

(Get Free Report)

RumbleON, Inc. operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions. Its platform offers ability to buy, sell, trade, and finance new and pre-owned vehicles online or in store for dealers and consumers. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Earlyworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earlyworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.