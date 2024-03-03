EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($7.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 732.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EchoStar Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SATS opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44. EchoStar has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SATS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Sunday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EchoStar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Insider Activity at EchoStar

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 7.4% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 67,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 11.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

