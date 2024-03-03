Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $260.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $225.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on ECL. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.06.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $225.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.74. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $153.87 and a 12-month high of $226.32.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 162.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 189,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 890,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,837,000 after buying an additional 71,206 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.