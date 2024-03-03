Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 473,296 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.4 %

EW stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $574,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,685.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $267,911.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,056.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $574,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,685.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,402 shares of company stock worth $15,285,554. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

