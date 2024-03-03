Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.260-1.262 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion. Elastic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.150-1.180 EPS.

Elastic Trading Down 12.6 %

Elastic stock opened at $117.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.63 and a 200 day moving average of $94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.37 and a beta of 0.97. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Elastic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Elastic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ESTC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $1,231,098.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,013 shares in the company, valued at $43,690,094.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $1,231,098.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,690,094.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Elastic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

