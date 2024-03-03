Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$27.63.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$22.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$17.00 and a twelve month high of C$23.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 14,200 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$299,620.00. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

