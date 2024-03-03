Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Announces Earnings Results

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 59.12% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Emerald updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Emerald Trading Up 6.5 %

NYSE:EEX opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. Emerald has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Emerald from $8.40 to $8.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerald

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 3,888.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerald by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerald during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Emerald by 1,887.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emerald during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

