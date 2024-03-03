Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Enbridge worth $51,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

