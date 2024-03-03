Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.210-0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $216.0 million-$218.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.9 million. Endava also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.350-1.520 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DAVA. HSBC cut shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Endava from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Get Endava alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Endava

Endava Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of DAVA opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.35. Endava has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $82.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Endava by 433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 22,000.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 4,429.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endava

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.