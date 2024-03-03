Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on May 1st

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0184 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Enerflex Price Performance
Shares of EFXT stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. Enerflex has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $8.36.
Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $574.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.
Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.
