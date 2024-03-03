Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on May 1st

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0184 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of EFXT stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. Enerflex has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $8.36.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $574.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerflex by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 100,261 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Enerflex by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 37,171 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Enerflex by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 29,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at $5,125,000. 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Research Report on EFXT

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.