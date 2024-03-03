Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $8.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.