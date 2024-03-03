Enpro Inc. (NPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Enpro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Enpro has a payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enpro to earn $8.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of Enpro stock opened at $155.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Enpro has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.81. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 146.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.28). Enpro had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enpro will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $192,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Enpro by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Enpro by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enpro by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enpro by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Enpro by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

