Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.30 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Enviri Stock Up 5.1 %

Enviri stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. Enviri has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviri

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRI. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,531,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,857,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enviri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,870,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth $7,506,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at $5,301,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviri Company Profile

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

See Also

