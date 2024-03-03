Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,280 shares of company stock worth $1,646,835 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.71.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Residential

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.