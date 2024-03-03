Ethereum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.09 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $3,433.73 or 0.05497540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $412.52 billion and $12.09 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001170 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00068718 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00020448 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00020923 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00019049 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006850 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002960 BTC.
About Ethereum
Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,136,205 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
