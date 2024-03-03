Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Etsy worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 10,070.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Etsy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,378 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 40.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,811 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,861,000 after buying an additional 558,757 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Etsy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $122.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.68.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

