EVe Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:EVE) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89. 1,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 48,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVe Mobility Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 839,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 539,250 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 218.1% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 629,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 431,500 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 511,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 211,800 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 472,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About EVe Mobility Acquisition

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.

