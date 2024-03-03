Evercore ISI Trims Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Target Price to $132.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.31.

Shares of A stock opened at $139.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.87. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $145.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

