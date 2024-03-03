Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.715 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Eversource Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Eversource Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 60.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

NYSE:ES opened at $58.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.71. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

