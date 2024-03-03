Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stake Lessened by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

