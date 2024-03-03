ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.56-1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78-1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion. ExlService also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.560-1.620 EPS.

ExlService Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ExlService by 440.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,393,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,111,000 after buying an additional 1,950,409 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 401.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,224,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,333,000 after purchasing an additional 980,028 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,469,000 after purchasing an additional 905,144 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,176,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,294,000 after purchasing an additional 609,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,557,000. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

