Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

EXR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a sector underperform rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $143.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.40. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $170.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

