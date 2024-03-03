FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of FactSet Research Systems worth $25,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Covestor Ltd increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,562,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,021. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $461.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $467.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $487.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.