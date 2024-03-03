FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Trading Down 1.1%

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.56. 16,357 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 6,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

FGI Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FGI Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FGI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FGI Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

About FGI Industries

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

