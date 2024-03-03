Financial Contrast: DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) versus TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive 32.51% 14.62% 12.90% TELUS International (Cda) 1.99% 11.74% 4.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and TELUS International (Cda), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 1 0 3.00 TELUS International (Cda) 0 6 6 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DoubleDown Interactive presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential downside of 5.26%. TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus target price of $14.29, suggesting a potential upside of 41.16%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TELUS International (Cda) is more favorable than DoubleDown Interactive.

9.7% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and TELUS International (Cda)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $308.86 million N/A $100.41 million $2.02 6.40 TELUS International (Cda) $2.71 billion 0.27 $54.00 million $0.15 67.47

DoubleDown Interactive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TELUS International (Cda). DoubleDown Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS International (Cda), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELUS International (Cda) has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats DoubleDown Interactive on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection. It also offers IT lifecycle services comprising cloud platform solutions, managed IT services, application development and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consists of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; back office and automation solutions, such as robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and trust, safety, and security services, including content moderation and social media community management, and fraud prevention and detection. In addition, the company provides AI data solutions comprising data collection and creation, data annotation, data validation and relevance, and linguistic annotation for video, audio, text, image, and geographical data, as well as 3D sensor fusion. It serves technology and gaming, communications and media, ecommerce, financial services and financial technology, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and automotive industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.