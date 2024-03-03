Financial Contrast: Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sphere 3D and Coinbase Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coinbase Global 5 6 9 0 2.20

Sphere 3D presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 147.52%. Coinbase Global has a consensus target price of $128.19, suggesting a potential downside of 37.70%. Given Sphere 3D’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sphere 3D is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $6.08 million 4.77 -$192.80 million ($13.62) -0.15 Coinbase Global $3.11 billion 16.04 $94.87 million $0.27 762.11

This table compares Sphere 3D and Coinbase Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D. Sphere 3D is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere 3D and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -841.11% -419.04% -180.42% Coinbase Global 3.05% 3.54% 0.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Sphere 3D shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Coinbase Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Sphere 3D on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage. In addition, the company offers on-site service and installation, and self-service and support services. Sphere 3D Corp. is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

