First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,356,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,168. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $109.18. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

