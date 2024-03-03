First National Bank of Omaha Sells 8,968 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,968 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.1% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 350.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price (up from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $822.79 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $823.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $627.63 and its 200 day moving average is $517.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.