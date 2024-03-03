First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.04. The stock had a trading volume of 165,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,434. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.42. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.52 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 107.41 and a beta of 0.79.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $2,310,252.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,954,030.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,748,429. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

